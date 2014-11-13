TEL AVIV Nov 13 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported lower quarterly profit on
Thursday due to a decline in revenue and higher financing
expenses.
The company earned $1.03 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, down from $1.32 a year
earlier. Revenue fell to $722.7 million from $730.6 million.
Financial expenses jumped to $23.4 million from $6.6 million
a year earlier due to the accelerated depreciation of the shekel
versus the dollar.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said its backlog of orders rose to $6.2 billion from $5.7
billion a year earlier.
Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said the company's ongoing
business continued to show stability in the quarter.
"We are encouraged by the continued growth in the backlog
and by the increase in revenue in Latin America and Asia-Pacific
in the quarter," he said.
Elbit said it would pay a dividend of 32 cents a share for
the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)