BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
TEL AVIV May 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported slightly higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue that was partly offset by increased research, financial and marketing expenses.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.21 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.20 a year earlier.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said revenue grew to $749.2 million from $721.2 million.
"In today’s geopolitical environment, we are seeing a trend of larger defence spending in many of our target markets, especially in the electronic defence sphere," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.
Research and development spending rose to $58.4 million from $56 million. Marketing and financial expenses also rose.
Elbit's order backlog rose to $7.07 billion at the end of March from $6.78 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.