NETANYA, Israel July 8 Israeli defence
electronics firm Elbit Systems is banking on its new
Skylens wearable head-up display for commercial pilots to boost
sales.
The device, worn like ski goggles, displays high-resolution
symbols and video on a transparent visor, allowing pilots to
take off and land in low visibility conditions such as fog with
less dependence on airport instruments.
"Nearly two out of 10 commercial flights are delayed due to
weather conditions," Dror Yahav, vice president of commercial
aviation in Elbit's aersopace division, told a news conference
on Tuesday.
Until now commercial pilots only had head-up displays that
were hung in the cockpit, which are costly to install and too
big for small planes, said Ran Kril, vice president of marketing
and business development in Elbit's aerospace division.
The Skylens is based on the concept already used in the
helmets of air force pilots. It is even suitable for commercial
pilots who often wear glasses.
Outlays on large defence platforms by governments around the
world have slowed in recent years but Elbit specialises in some
niche segments that are in demand. One of these segments is
commercial avionics systems.
Elbit said one of its first customers for the Skylens is
France's Dassault Aviation, which selected the
enhanced vision system for its Falcon business jets. The size of
the deal has not been disclosed.
Elbit said it has won other contracts as well.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)