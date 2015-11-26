JERUSALEM Nov 26 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday it received a $200 million contract to supply Switzerland with unmanned aircraft systems.

Under the contract with the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), Elbit will supply Hermes 900 heavy fuel engine systems as well as an advanced ground segment for command, control and communications, it said.

The contract runs for four years.

In June 2014, the DDPS chose Elbit as a preferred supplier for its unmanned reconnaissance drone programme.

"Switzerland is a very important market for Elbit Systems," said Elbit Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis. "We hope this project will pave the way for additional projects both in Switzerland and worldwide." (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)