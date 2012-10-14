TEL AVIV Oct 14 Elbit Systems won two contracts from an Asian country to supply defence systems at a total value of $50 million, the Israeli defence electronics firm said on Sunday.

Under the first contract, Elbit will supply within three years the country's artillery corps with the ATMOS autonomous artillery system for $30 million. The system enhances mission flexibility, reaction speed and survivability of the crew and the system.

Under the second contract Elbit will supply the country's armed forces with personal radio systems, for $20 million, which will be supplied within a year. About Elbit Systems (Reporting by Tova Cohen)