TEL AVIV Jan 15 Israeli defence electronics
company Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a
contract from the Ministry of Defence worth about $15 million to
upgrade the Israeli air force's C-130H Hercules transport
aircraft.
The contract will be carried out over two years, Elbit
said in a statement.
Elbit will supply the air force with additional C-130H
capabilities as a follow-on to a previous contract signed in
2012. The new capabilities will allow the aircraft to meet the
international communications navigation and surveillance/air
traffic management standard and operate in commercial airspace.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)