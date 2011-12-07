TEL AVIV Dec 7 Israeli electronic defence firm Elbit Systems won contracts worth a total of $21 million to supply lightweight weapons stations (LWS) to Israel's Ministry of Defence and to a European Army.

In Israel, Elbit Systems was awarded a contract valued at $11 million for development and initial procurement as part of an upgrade of the Israel Defense Forces' lightweight weapons arsenal, the company said on Wednesday.

The 7.62mm, 12.7mm and 40mm LWS are designed to be installed on armored personnel carriers and armored fighting vehicles and are to be supplied over 18 months.

Elbit was also awarded a $10 million contract to supply a European army with 12.7mm LWS. The stations are to be installed onboard Pandur 6x6 vehicles and will be supplied over one year.

Elbit's shares were up 1.7 percent to 164.4 shekels in early trade in Tel Aviv, outpacing gains in the broader market.