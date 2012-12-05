TEL AVIV Dec 5 Israeli defence electronics firm
Elbit Systems said its subsidiary won a contract from
Israel Aerospace Industries to provide a space camera for the
Italian OPTSAT 3000 observation satellite.
The project, comprising the Jupiter advanced camera and
additional services, is valued at $40 million and will be
completed within three and a half years by Elbit Systems
Electro-Optics Elop.
"Our systems are supplied to a variety of space agencies and
customers in the satellite market," Adi Dar, Elop's general
manager, said in a statement on Wednesday. "We trust that this
contract will lead to additional contracts, both in Israel and
abroad."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)