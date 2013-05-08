PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Israel's Elbit Systems says:
* Q1 revenue $680.2 mln vs $690.8 mln
* Q1 EPS $0.98 vs $0.77
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 rev $708.5 mln, EPS $0.845
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.