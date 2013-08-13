BRIEF-Retailmenot to be acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings for $11.60 per share in cash
* Retailmenot to be acquired by harland clarke holdings for $11.60 per share in cash
Aug 13 Israel's Elbit Systems said:
* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.19 vs $1.14
* Q2 revenue $702.9 mln vs $676.4 mln
* Elbit forecast to post Q2 revenue $686 mln, EPS $0.87 -Reuters poll
* WEC Energy Group Inc - total capital spend over five-year period of 2017-2021 expected to be in range $9.5 billion -$10.0 billion Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nyD0wJ) Further company coverage: