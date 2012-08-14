* Q2 EPS $0.90 versus $0.82 forecast
* Q2 revenue slip to $676.4 mln
* Nasdaq shares rise 1.1 pct
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 14 Buoyant military spending in
Latin America and Asia is filling the order books of Israeli
defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd, helping it
ride out a budget squeeze in the United States and Europe.
Posting high-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, President
and Chief Executive Joseph Ackerman said the second quarter had
continued a trend of increased revenue from the Latin American
and Asia-Pacific regions which now account for a third of sales.
"I believe that our focus on these regions will enable us to
continue to grow, even against the background of tightening
budgets in Europe and the United States," said Ackerman, who
will retire in April after 16 years in the post to be replaced
by executive vice president Bezhalel Machlis.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm,
specialises in electronics, intelligence technology such as
unmanned air vehicles, command and control and training systems
- specialisms that are proving attractive to some emerging
economies.
Analysts said sales should grow modestly for all of 2012,
led by new products in areas such as unmanned air vehicles,
electro-optics and lasers. The company is also targeting cyber
warfare as a growth area.
"South American and Asian markets will continue to grow and
Elbit will bid on significant deals in India, Australia and
Brazil," said Tsahi Avraham, an analyst at Clal Finance.
"Winning some of these deals could impact ... growth in a
significant way, since it will be added to traditional activity
in Israel and the United States," Avraham added, though he
lowered his price target for Elbit's Nasdaq-listed stock to $38
from $44.
SHRINKING BUDGETS
Avraham added that the group had succeeded in maintaining
stability even as its profitability was eroded in a poor global
economy and shrinking defence budgets.
Elbit's Nasdaq shares were up 1.1 percent at $31.76
in morning trading after closing unchanged in Tel Aviv.
Elbit said it earned 90 cents per diluted share in the
second quarter, identical to a year earlier but above a Reuters
consensus of 82 cents a share. Revenue of $676.4 million was
down from $691.6 million and missed expectations of $688
million.
The company's backlog of orders edged up to $5.47 billion
from $5.45 billion at the end of March. Some 76 percent of the
backlog was made up of orders from outside Israel, while 73
percent was for the second half of 2012 or 2013.
Excluding one-time items, Elbit earned $1.14 a share, down
from $1.16 a year ago.
"Elbit is a good company in a transforming industry," said
RBC Capital Markets analyst Daniel Meron, who rates Elbit as
"sector perform" and believes the stock may appeal to investors
with a long-term perspective, given its "favourable risk/reward
potential and healthy regional and business exposure."
Elbit will pay a second-quarter dividend of 30 cents a
share, the same as for the first quarter.