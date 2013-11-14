* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.32 vs $1.12 forecast

* Revenue $730.6 mln vs $700.3 mln forecast

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates due to sales growth in airborne systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as cost cutting measures.

Outlays on large defence platforms have slowed in recent years but Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, specialises in niche segments that are in demand.

"There are a lot of relevant opportunities for Elbit in international markets. I am very optimistic about these opportunities," Bezhalel Machlis, who became chief executive in April, told Reuters on Thursday.

He said southeast Asia and South America in particular presented strong opportunities for Elbit.

The company earned $1.32 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.18 a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $730.6 million from $677.5 million. The company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.

Airborne systems include electronic warfare, which posted strong sales in the quarter, Machlis said.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast to earn $1.12 a share on revenue of $700.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its backlog of orders dipped to $5.7 billion from $5.8 billion at the end of June but Machlis said this was a one-off drop and not the beginning of a downward trend. Some 68 percent of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.

Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage, said Elbit's results remained stable during challenging times.

She raised her price target for Elbit's Nasdaq-listed shares, which have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year, to $59.5 from $51.5. They closed at $53.65 on Wednesday.

Sherf maintained a "buy" rating for the shares.

Machlis said Elbit was seeking acquisition opportunities worldwide, noting they were an important part of its strategy.

"We are placing increased efforts in research and development as well as in sales and marketing, in order to capitalise on the opportunities we are seeing," Machlis said.

Elbit will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, unchanged from previous quarters.