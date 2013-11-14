* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.32 vs $1.12 forecast
* Revenue $730.6 mln vs $700.3 mln forecast
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 14 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit
that beat estimates due to sales growth in airborne systems and
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as cost cutting
measures.
Outlays on large defence platforms have slowed in recent
years but Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded
defence firm, specialises in niche segments that are in demand.
"There are a lot of relevant opportunities for Elbit in
international markets. I am very optimistic about these
opportunities," Bezhalel Machlis, who became chief executive in
April, told Reuters on Thursday.
He said southeast Asia and South America in particular
presented strong opportunities for Elbit.
The company earned $1.32 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.18 a share a
year earlier.
Revenue grew to $730.6 million from $677.5 million. The
company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and
command, control, communications, computers, intelligence
surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include
UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.
Airborne systems include electronic warfare, which posted
strong sales in the quarter, Machlis said.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, was forecast to earn $1.12 a share on revenue of $700.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its backlog of orders dipped to $5.7 billion from $5.8
billion at the end of June but Machlis said this was a one-off
drop and not the beginning of a downward trend. Some 68 percent
of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.
Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage, said
Elbit's results remained stable during challenging times.
She raised her price target for Elbit's Nasdaq-listed
shares, which have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the
year, to $59.5 from $51.5. They closed at $53.65 on Wednesday.
Sherf maintained a "buy" rating for the shares.
Machlis said Elbit was seeking acquisition opportunities
worldwide, noting they were an important part of its strategy.
"We are placing increased efforts in research and
development as well as in sales and marketing, in order to
capitalise on the opportunities we are seeing," Machlis said.
Elbit will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, unchanged
from previous quarters.