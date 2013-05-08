TEL AVIV May 8 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems posted higher first-quarter net profit that beat expectations on lower expenses and taxes.

Elbit's diluted earnings per share rose to 98 cents in the quarter from 77 cents a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $680.2 million from $690.8 million a year earlier as its land systems operations saw a decline in revenue from fire control and life support systems in North America and Asia Pacific, the company said on Wednesday.

Elbit was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 84.5 cents a share on revenue of $708.5 million.

Global synergies and a focus on operational efficiency enabled the company to reduce operating expenses and improve operating margins, said Elbit Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.

"Growth in our backlog for the past four consecutive quarters provides us with confidence that we will continue our improved performance in the future," he said.

Elbit is Israel's largest publicly traded defence company but three quarters of its business is overseas. Its order backlog rose to $5.78 billion at the end of March from $5.68 billion at the end of 2012.

Elbit will pay a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share, unchanged from the fourth quarter.