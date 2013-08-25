BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
MADRID Aug 25 Privately held El Corte Ingles said on Sunday its 2012 profit fell 18 percent and revenues fell nearly 8 percent, hit by a persistent recession which has taken unemployment to more than 26 percent.
Group sales at Spain's only department store chain, a bellwether for the economy with revenues at more than 1 percent of GDP, fell to 14.5 billion euros ($19.44 billion) and profit to 171 million.
Last year El Corte Ingles, which sells food, clothing and household goods, introduced a cheaper, own-brand range of food.
Other food retailers have been quicker to implement price-cutting strategies and last year unlisted supermarket chain, Mercadona, saw sales and profit rise 7 percent.
Earlier this week El Corte Ingles, also one of Spain's largest employers with nearly 97,000 staff, said it had reached a deal to refinance three-quarters of its 5 billion euro debt. .
The group is still planning to issue 500 million euros in bonds to complete its refinancing, a source at the group said. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LOS ANGELES, April 7 One of the worst droughts in California history has officially ended, Governor Jerry Brown declared on Friday, but not before it strained the state's farm economy and threatened water supplies for millions of residents.