India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
Drugmaker Elder Pharmaceuticals (ELDP.NS) said on Thursday its board has approved restructuring of the company business by either raising capital, hiving off assets or through other strategic options to reduce debt.
The company would appoint advisers for this purpose, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.