(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 23 For years, Madeleine Smithberg
has been at the forefront of American comedy as co-creator of
"The Daily Show" and a talent coordinator for "Late Show with
David Letterman."
That sense of humor was especially handy during the last few
years. That is because Smithberg had to cope with not one, but
two elderly parents in rapid decline.
"It's heartbreaking," says Smithberg, 56, who heads a
production company in Los Angeles. "And yet it's invisible,
because nobody talks about it."
Dealing with one aging parent is challenging enough, whether
you are helping navigate the complex healthcare system, paying
for an assisted living facility or struggling with cognitive
decline as the parent slips away. But the emotional and
financial stress can be more than double if you are caring for
both parents at the same time.
"It's like having toddlers," says Smithberg, whose father
passed away in 2014 after she moved her parents to Los Angeles.
"They're hot, they're cold, they're hungry, they ask repetitive
questions, and their needs become the most important thing in
the world at that second... The biggest challenge of all is
holding onto your patience."
According to a new study by Northwestern Mutual, the
childrearing comparison is apt: 59 percent of Americans feel
that taking care of two parents between ages 85 and 90 would be
even harder than handling two kids between ages 3 and 5.
Caregivers may also have kids of their own. In that case,
it's not just the "Sandwich Generation" - it's a Triple-Decker.
The Northwestern Mutual report found that 38 percent of
those surveyed have not planned at all for handling the
financial burdens of caring for elderly parents.
The costs can be gigantic: National median costs for an
assisted-living facility are now $43,200 annually, according to
insurer Genworth Financial in its annual Cost of Care
study. A private room in a nursing home? $91,250.
That is more than enough to blow up any financial plan. The
following is advice on how to care for your parents without
going bankrupt yourself.
LONG-TERM CARE
"Long-term care, long-term care, long-term care." That's the
simple advice from Smithberg. Her father had taken out coverage
for himself and his wife, which she calls "the best thing he
ever did."
Long-term care insurance covers expenses for nursing home or
home care if you become incapacitated - most of which is not
covered by Medicare. The coverage, like the care, can be
extremely expensive, and to be sure, it did not cover all of
Smithberg's parents' assisted-living costs. But, combined with
their own life savings, the policy has meant that she has not
yet had to dip into her own savings to pay for their care.
HAVE THE TALK
With the holidays right around the corner, it is one of the
few times of year when far-flung families tend to gather in one
place. Don't let the opportunity slip by to discuss your
parents' expectations, should illness arrive. Find out if they
have advance directives - documents that spell out what
treatment they would and would not want during a
life-threatening health crisis. Make sure you establish who has
power of attorney, should they need someone to make important
decisions.
"It's the perfect time to have this kind of conversation,"
says Kamilah Williams-Kemp, Northwestern Mutual's vice president
of long-term care. Her spouse's grandmother lived to 102, and
her mother-in-law has been diagnosed with Parkinson's.
CONSIDER A REVERSE MORTGAGE
Reverse mortgages allow homeowners aged 62 and above to
borrow against their home equity and to receive either a lump
sum, a series of monthly checks or a line of credit that can be
tapped as needed. The upside of a reverse mortgage? With the
bank paying you every month, instead of the other way around,
that check can help cover costs for in-home caregivers.
Tom Davison, a financial planner in Columbus, Ohio, is
working with a 90-year-old woman whose daughter moved in with
her as a caregiver. "A reverse mortgage could help (the
daughter) pay her the wages she has given up," Davison said.
The downside, of course: The family home will eventually
become property of the bank.
GET HELP
Your first instinct as a child may be to drop everything and
handle all your parents' needs yourself. But if it comes at the
cost of your own career, think about the ripple effects - on
your retirement savings, on the needs of your own kids, even on
your own sanity.
With Americans extending their lifespan - 76.4 years for
men, 81.2 years for women, according to the National Center for
Health Statistics - this is a family challenge that won't be
going away anytime soon.
Denver financial planner Kristi Sullivan recommends hiring a
case manager to do the heavy lifting.
"For an hourly fee, these people can handle tasks quickly
that it might take you hours to do - scheduling doctor's
appointments, handling medical payments and dealing with
insurance, helping find a good nursing home or in-home care,"
Sullivan says. "Spending this money may seem expensive, but it's
less than putting someone's career on hold to become a full-time
caregiver."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)