SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas
Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil
Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block
after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved
in the deal said on Friday.
According to the person, who asked for anonymity as terms of
the deal remain private, Eldorado Brasil is also a target of
interest from Brazilian pulp producers Suzano Papel & Celulose
SA's and Fibria SA. Both have been drawn
by significant cost savings stemming from an acquisition, the
person added.
A representative of Santiago-based Copec could not be
immediately reached for comment. J&F, Fibria and Suzano did not
have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)