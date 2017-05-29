SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian wood pulp processor
Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA may resume the search for a
strategic partner once parent company J&F Investimentos SA
completes the negotiation of a leniency deal in a massive
corruption investigation, Valor Econômico said on Monday.
Eldorado's aim would be to find a partner to inject up to $1
billion into the company as it seeks to expand its Três Lagoas
pulp mill, budgeted at a total cost of 10 billion reais ($3.07
billion), Valor reported, without citing its sources.
In an interview with the paper, Chief Executive Officer José
Grubisich did not comment on the plans specifically. He said J&F
intends to grow its wood pulp business, but did not provide
details.
Eldorado's priority is to roll over about 1.5 billion reais
of trade credit lines to keep its finances in order until the
end of the year, Valor said, citing Grubisich.
"Eldorado has never been in as good a moment in terms of
cash flows and operations," it quoted him as saying. "We don't
have solvency or liquidity problems."
Company press representatives were not immediately available
to comment on the Valor report.
Eldorado sought a waiver from creditors who are owed 6.7
billion reais, Valor said, adding that talks with creditors were
concluded last March.
On May 15, Eldorado said it would miss a deadline to submit
audited first-quarter results.
According to Valor, Eldorado plans to release audited
first-quarter figures by May 31 to avoid the risk of early
maturing of debt if financial statements are not released by
then.
J&F, the parent of Eldorado as well as meatpacker JBS SA
, is in talks for a leniency agreement after its
founders and main executives admitted to bribing lawmakers and
politicians in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple
President Michel Temer.
Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to
J&F in which it would pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion)
fine for its role in the corruption scandals. There is no
official agreement yet.
Eldorado is also at the center of the Operation Greenfield
probe into allegations of bribery and fraud at state-controlled
pension funds.
($1 = 3.2598 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)