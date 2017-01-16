BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports $44 mln profit before tax in Q1
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
SAO PAULO Jan 16 Wood pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said on Monday it will raise prices by $30 per tonne starting on Feb. 1, following a similar increase last week by Brazilian rival Fibria Celulose SA. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.