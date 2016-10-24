(Republishes with new story tag for some subscribers, no change to content)

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said on Monday that controlling shareholder J&FInvestimentos Ltda has begun talks to buy out the stakes that two Brazilian pension funds have in the pulpmaker through a series of investment vehicles.

In a securities filing, Eldorado Celulose said the talks between J&F and Petros Fundação Petrobras SA and Funcef Fundação dos Economiários Federais involve the latter's participation in several vehicles, totaling 17.06 percent of ElDorado. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)