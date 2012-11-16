Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 16 Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp said on Friday that it will not go ahead with a planned $500 million debt offering, citing deteriorating market conditions.
The gold miner had announced the proposed offering of senior notes on Monday, and said that proceeds would be used for general corporate purpose, including growth initiatives.
The company backed away from the offer four days later, citing "deteriorating conditions" in the debt markets.
"We had hoped to opportunistically access the debt capital markets to augment our already strong balance sheet, but we will only do so in a disciplined manner," said Chief Executive Paul Wright in a statement.
Eldorado operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and China, and is developing projects around the world. The miner's shares were down 0.92 percent at C$13.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.