ATHENS May 9 Eldorado Gold will resume
construction work at a stalled Greek gold mine project after it
received approval by Greek authorities, the Canadian miner said
on Monday.
After years of confrontation with the Greek government over
environmental concerns, Vancouver-based Eldorado halted
development in its Skouries project in northern Greece in
January.
It laid off most of its 600 workers at the project, saying
the government had been delaying necessary permits. Eldorado had
also threatened to do the same with its Olympias mine, which is
situated nearby.
Eldorado said its Greek unit, Hellas Gold, received approval
of an updated technical study for its Skouries project. The
decision enabled it to recommence construction activities at the
site, the company said.
"We are all very pleased with the receipt of this approval
and greatly encouraged by the ongoing interaction between Hellas
Gold and the Ministry and its technical services," Chief
Executive Officer Paul Wright said in a statement.
"We look forward to working together with the Ministry to
advance the Skouries and Olympias projects for the benefit of
all stakeholders," he added.
Eldorado was granted a Greek licence to set up a processing
plant in Olympias in March, which was instrumental in the
development of the mine.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond)