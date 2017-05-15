May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp
has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp
, to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern
Abitibi region of Canada.
Integra shareholders have the option of receiving cash or
shares in Eldorado or a mix of both. The maximum number of
shares issuable by Eldorado under the arrangement will be about
77 million and the total deal value is about C$590 million,
inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado.
"From previous experience of building and operating gold
mines in Canada, I am excited about Eldorado's entry into the
Eastern Abitibi region of Canada," Eldorado Chief Executive
George Burns said in a statement.
Upon completion of deal, existing Eldorado and Integra
shareholders would hold about 90 percent and 10 percent of the
combined company, respectively.
The Integra acquisition comes after Eldorado in January
indefinitely shelved expansion plans for its flagship Kisladag
mine in Turkey and put off a development decision on a project
in Brazil, citing lower gold prices.
After 11 years of operations in China, Eldorado Gold left
the country last year after selling stakes in two mines and a
development project to Yintai Resources Co Ltd for
$600 million.
Vancouver-based Eldorado currently owns about 62.2 mln
common shares in the capital of Integra, constituting 13 percent
of the outstanding common shares of Integra on an undiluted
basis.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)