TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's Eldorado Gold
reported a more than 50 percent increase in its 2011
earnings from operations on Friday, largely driven by increased
bullion sales and higher realized prices.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Eldorado, which is in the
process of wrapping up a C$2.5 billion takeover of its smaller
rival European Goldfields, said gold sales volumes rose
3 percent and its average realized gold price increased nearly
30 percent to $1,581 an ounce.
That helped propel earnings from its gold mining operations
to $610.8 million, up from $400.7 million, a year earlier.
On a net basis, profits attributable to shareholders in the
year were $318.7 million or 58 cents a share. That compared with
a profit of $221 million or 40 cents, in 2010.
Eldorado, which produced 658,652 ounces of gold in 2011,
sees gold output this year ranging between 730,000 and 775,000
ounces.