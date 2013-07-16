By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, July 16 Eldorado Gold Corp
said on Tuesday it will cut 2013 capital spending by 35 percent
and push back the start of various projects, making it the
latest producer to curb spending in response to low gold prices.
Eldorado, a mid-tier producer that owns mines in Turkey,
Greece and China, said its operating plan now assumes a gold
price of $1,250 an ounce for the foreseeable future.
Gold has fallen 22 percent, or nearly $400 an ounce, so far
this year. It was below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday.
The sagging bullion price has already prompted many
producers to shelve projects, reduce overhead and put non-core
assets on the block.
"It's hard for companies to cut enough costs to make up for
the decline in the gold price, it's dropped so much," said Kerry
Smith, an analyst with Haywood Securities. "I think you'll see
some production start to come off."
The world's largest gold miners have yet to idle production,
but many have been quietly shopping around non-core assets and
putting off expensive new projects.
Last month, top producer Barrick Gold said it was
slowing construction at its controversial Pascua-Lama project on
the border between Chile and Argentina, reducing spending on the
project by $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion through 2014.
Barrick is also looking for a buyer for its high-cost
subsidiary African Barrick Gold Plc.
For its part, Eldorado said the lower gold price means it
will have to bump back the start dates for three of its European
development projects - Skouries and Perama in Greece and Certej
in Romania - by at least a year, into 2016 or 2017.
The company also said it continues to work on an amended
environmental assessment to expand its Kisladag project in
Turkey, but "the full Kisladag expansion as envisaged will be
deferred pending improvement in metal prices."
Eldorado now plans to spend $430 million on capital projects
in 2013, down from a previous estimate of $670 million. The
company also revised down its exploration spending to $51
million from $98.5 million.
BOOM AND BUST
Gold prices rose steadily for more than a decade through the
2000s, hitting a record above $1,920 an ounce in 2011. That bull
run prompted miners around the world to expand output rapidly,
bringing new mines online and driving up costs.
But as bullion softened in 2012 and then plunged this year,
those same miners have struggled to rein in operating and
capital budgets.
Producers are likely to now focus on higher-grade ounces,
which could curb overall output. Smaller producers, especially
those with just one or two small mines, could be forced to shut
down entirely.
Junior gold miner QMX Gold Corp said on Tuesday it
is suspending development work at its Lac Herbin mine in the
province of Quebec but will continue to process ore from
existing operations at its Aurbel mill.
With gold producers set to start reporting quarterly
earnings next week, investors will focus on cost-cutting efforts
and deferrals, RBC Capital Markets analyst Stephen Walker said
in a note, which also highlighted the difficulty of selling
assets in the current market.