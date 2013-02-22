Feb 22 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp reported on Friday a boost in fourth quarter profit, as increased gold sales outweighed higher operating costs.

Net earnings were $115 million, or 16 cents a share, in the quarter ended December 31. That compared with $88.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.