BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Elec-tech International Co Ltd
* Says financial issues at NVC Lighting's China unit may have negative impact on Elec-Tech's 2014 financial results
* Says it is the biggest shareholder Of NVC Lighting
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016