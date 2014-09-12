Sept 12 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans shares placement to raise up to 700 million yuan(114.11 million US dollar)

* Says plans to set up investment management unit for 100 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on sept 15S

