JERUSALEM Feb 16 The head of Israel's election
commission acted on Monday to limit any pre-election boost Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may get from a March 3 speech to the
U.S. Congress, in which he will warn of the threat from Iran's
nuclear programme.
The speech has caused controversy in Israel and the United
States, where Democrats and the White House are angry that the
Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, John
Boehner, invited Netanyahu to speak at a sensitive time in the
nuclear negotiations between Iran and six big powers including
Washington, and only two weeks before Israel's closely fought
March 17 election.
Following complaints from opposition parties, election chief
Salim Joubran decided that Netanyahu's address should be
broadcast with a five-minute delay in Israel, giving news
editors time to cut any statements deemed partisan.
"Editors-in-chief of broadcast channels will watch and make
sure that nothing the prime minister says can be construed as
election campaigning," Joubran said in a statement. "Any
campaigning will be omitted from the broadcast."
President Barack Obama, at odds with Netanyahu over the
Israeli prime minister's criticism of the nuclear talks, will
not meet him during his visit, saying it is a breach of protocol
to receive a foreign leader before an election.
In Israel, Netanyahu has been roundly criticised even by
some of his right-wing allies, mostly for appearing to put his
ties to the Republican Party ahead of the close relationship
Israel has always had with the United States.
In an apparent rebuttal of domestic criticism of his
intention to address Congress, Netanyahu began a speech in
English to American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem on Monday night
in which he questioned -- in Hebrew - why the details of a
possible deal with Iran were being hidden.
"Just as Iran knows what deal it has been offered,
naturally, Israel also knows what are the details of the deal
that is being formulated... But if somebody thinks that this is
a good deal, why is it being hidden?" Netanyahu asked.
After weeks of negative commentary, officials close to the
prime minister's office said last week the format of the speech
could be changed, with Netanyahu possibly speaking behind closed
doors or in smaller groups of congressmen rather than in a
primetime televised address.
But Netanyahu appeared to rule out to any change of plans,
saying he was determined to honour the invitation. The Israeli
leader has vowed to foil what he says would be a "bad and
dangerous agreement" on Iran's nuclear programme.
With a month until the election, some polls suggest voters
are unhappy about his appearance in Washington. A survey by Army
Radio showed 47 percent thought Netanyahu should cancel the
address, while 34 percent said he should go ahead with it.
Overall, however, Netanyahu's Likud party remains marginally
ahead, with most polls expecting it to win 24 or 25 seats in the
120-seat parliament, just ahead of the centre-left opposition.
Even if the centre-left wins, most analysts expect Netanyahu
will be the only one able to form a workable coalition among
right-wing and religious parties, allowing him to return as
prime minister for a fourth term.
