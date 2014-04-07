A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a headgear carrying a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP during a public meeting being addressed by BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, ahead of the general... REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), poised to take the most votes in a general election that started on Monday, said it would welcome foreign direct investment in sectors that would create jobs but not in multi-brand retail.

In its 52-page election manifesto, the BJP also said it would allow foreign direct investment wherever needed for job and asset creation - including in infrastructure and selected defence industries.

Following are highlights from the policy platform that the Hindu nationalist party hopes will secure a victory for its prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi:

Economic policy:

- BJP would not allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail.

- FDI would be allowed wherever needed for job and asset creation, including infrastructure.

- FDI would be allowed in selected defence industries.

- Would "rationalise and simplify" taxes.

- Would adopt a national General Sales Tax.

Social policy:

- To roll out low-cost housing programme to give every family a proper home within a decade.

- Will link welfare programmes like rural jobs schemes to "asset creation".

- Will review labour laws.

Infrastructure:

- Will build 100 new cities.

- Plans high-speed rail network.

Security:

- Would revise and update the nuclear doctrine.

Religious policy:

- Would explore possibilities of construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.

(Compiled by Douglas Busvine)