NEW DELHI Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), poised to take the most votes in a general election that started on Monday, said it would welcome foreign direct investment in sectors that would create jobs but not in multi-brand retail.
In its 52-page election manifesto, the BJP also said it would allow foreign direct investment wherever needed for job and asset creation - including in infrastructure and selected defence industries.
Following are highlights from the policy platform that the Hindu nationalist party hopes will secure a victory for its prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi:
Economic policy:
- BJP would not allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail.
- FDI would be allowed wherever needed for job and asset creation, including infrastructure.
- FDI would be allowed in selected defence industries.
- Would "rationalise and simplify" taxes.
- Would adopt a national General Sales Tax.
Social policy:
- To roll out low-cost housing programme to give every family a proper home within a decade.
- Will link welfare programmes like rural jobs schemes to "asset creation".
- Will review labour laws.
Infrastructure:
- Will build 100 new cities.
- Plans high-speed rail network.
Security:
- Would revise and update the nuclear doctrine.
Religious policy:
- Would explore possibilities of construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.
