Supermarket blast in Iran injures 37, gas leak possible cause - reports
LONDON An explosion in a supermarket in the southern city of Shiraz injured 37 people and may have been caused by a gas leak, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
Narendra Modi won a fourth successive term as the chief minister of Gujarat on Thursday, a victory that could launch the prime ministerial ambitions of one of the country's most popular but controversial leaders.
GUJARAT ELECTION RESULTS:
Status known for 182 of 182 constituencies
BJP - won 115
Congress - won 61
Nationalist Congress Party - won 2
Janata Dal (United) - won 1
Others - won 3
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HIMACHAL PRADESH ELECTION RESULTS:
Status known for 68 of 68 constituencies
BJP - won 26
Congress - won 36
Others - won 6
(Source: eciresults.nic.in)
(Last updated at 7:01 p.m.)
BERLIN/BRUSSELS China and Europe pledged on Friday to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called "our Mother Earth", standing firmly against President Donald Trump's decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate change pact.