By Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies
LONDON Jan 23 Private equity firm Electra
has hired Rothschild to explore a sale or a refinancing
of electronic animal identification company Allflex, which is
worth about $1 billion, four industry sources with knowledge of
the plan said.
Electra said it had hired Rothschild but did not confirm
that Allflex was up for sale.
"In the 24-plus years that Electra has been invested in
Allflex there have been numerous times where we have considered
our options and concluded that the most value would be created
by retaining or increasing our investment in the business," said
a spokesman for Electra.
Electra bought Allflex in 1998 after the European Union
tightened food traceability rules in the wake of the Bovine
Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) crisis, commonly known as
"Mad-Cow disease."
The company has since become the world leader in electronic
traceability with factories in France, Brazil, Poland and China.
Allflex offers appealing growth prospects because electronic
animal identification is increasingly regulated, which makes it
harder for new players to start a business from scratch.
It could be worth over $1 billion based on a 10 to 12 times
valuation applied to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of $100 million, the sources said.
Private equity firms and bankers advising them are confident
that investors, hungry for deals in a depressed M&A market, are
ready to pay a price for Allflex that could persuade Electra to
sell the business.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for Electra, they could make
three to four times their money in that deal," said a banker,
leafing through a 20 page-marketing document entitled
"Introduction to Allflex 2013" sent by Rothschild to possible
bidders.
The banker said the sale process could start in four to five
weeks and that most private equity firms would look at the
dossier.
"If I could get it for less than a billion, I would buy it
every single day. But I am afraid it will go for much more,"
said one potential buyer.
US trade buyers like Danaher, 3M and
Berkshire Hathaway are also expected to look at the
dossier, private equity firms and their bankers said, while
doubting any of them would be keen enough to actually buy the
company.
