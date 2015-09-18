* Bramson seeks place on Electra board
* Has increased stake since failed attempt last year
* Electra says wants to retain its independence
(Adds Sherborne response)
By Sinead Cruise and Emiliano Mellino
LONDON, Sept 18 Rebel investor Edward Bramson is
making a renewed attempt to shake up the management of Electra
Private Equity, less than a year after he lost a
shareholder vote to join its board.
Electra said on Friday that Bramson's Sherborne Investors
had requested a vote on proposals to appoint the New
York-based activist and Sherborne nominee Ian Brindle, former UK
chairman of PWC, to its six-member board.
The request reignites a long-running dispute between the
owner of restaurant chain TGI Fridays and Park Resorts, and its
largest shareholder over issues of performance, governance and
its relationship with Electra Partners, the firm contracted to
manage its investments.
Bramson attempted to secure a seat on the board last
October, but only around 11 percent of independent Electra
investors backed his proposals.
Bramson had control of around 20 percent of Electra's shares
at that time but the veteran investor, who has already succeeded
in boosting shareholder returns at F&C Asset Management, has
since increased his stake to around 30 percent, prompting
speculation of a much tighter contest this time around.
Electra said that Bramson considered "a number of its
portfolio companies to be undervalued as a result of operational
deficiencies" yet had so far failed to explain how he thought
Electra could improve their performance.
For its part, Sherborne said it had had several meetings and
exchanges to outline its ideas for increasing shareholder value
but performance remained unimpressive.
ELECTRA OPPOSITION
Electra said its board unanimously opposed Bramson's
proposals and believed the interests of all investors were best
served by a board that was wholly independent of any
shareholder.
"In our view this outweighs the argument that Sherborne
should have board representation simply because it is a large
shareholder," Electra said, quoting a letter signed by Chairman
Roger Yates which was sent to Bramson on August 12.
Yates also dismissed Bramson's claim that Electra needed "an
operating turnaround" either at the board level or within
individual portfolio companies.
Shares in Electra were trading 0.3 percent higher at 1235
GMT compared with a 1.4 percent fall in the FTSE All Share
index.
Analysts at Jefferies had sympathy with Electra's resistance
to Bramson's proposals, given a lack of clarity over the
direction the new directors would seek to take the company and
the possible influence on its stalwart management team.
Electra's Managing Partner Hugh Mumford is due to mark his
34th year in charge of the company's investment strategy later
this month, and is Britain's longest-serving investment company
manager, according to the Association of Investment Companies.
"This uncertainty continues to weigh on Electra's discount,
of currently 11 percent (to Net Asset Value)," Jefferies said in
a note to clients.
"The 'low-hanging fruit' of improving Electra's capital
structure, management fee, and distribution policy have now been
plucked and so the likely path of further action by a revised
Board is much less clear."
Over 10 years, Electra has delivered a 210 percent total
return to shareholders, compared with a 79 percent return for
the FTSE All-share and 184 percent for the FTSE 250
.
