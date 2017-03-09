JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Anti-Trust Authority said on Thursday it approved Electra Consumer Products' $91 million purchase of upstart mobile phone operator Golan Telecom.

* As part of the deal, the agency also approved a 10-year network sharing deal between Golan and Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile operator.

* It said the deals will maintain the competitive landscape in Israel's mobile phone market, where at least five operators will remain.

* The regulator set as a condition that in the coming three quarters Golan must offer promotions for service at rock bottom prices.

* Israel's telecoms regulator still needs to give final approval. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)