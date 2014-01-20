Jan 19 Private equity firm Electra Private
Equity Plc will acquire footwear retailer Hotter Shoes
in a deal valued at 200 million pounds, The Telegraph reported
on Sunday.
The shoe company, which was founded in 1959 as Beaconsfield
Footwear, had hired investment bank Rothschild early last year
to explore strategic options for the business.
The private equity firm Gresham-backed retailer is British
Electra's first acquisition of the year.
Electra spent a record amount of money on deals during 2013
and realised a record amount from its investments. It invested
337 million pounds in the 12 months to end-September, up from
150 million pounds in the previous year, and realised 459
million pounds.
Electra and Rothschild were not immediately available for
comment.