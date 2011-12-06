LONDON Dec 6 Electra Private Equity
sees a slowing of its disposals over the next few
months as tough debt markets weigh on buyers' capacity to do
deals, the group said on Tuesday.
Following a run of sales of investments, Electra does not
expect a similar level of divestments over coming months, said
deputy managing partner David Symondson in a telephone
interview.
"We don't have any other sizeable sales under consideration,
certainly over the next few months," Symondson said.
Since end-September, Electra has agreed terms for selling
its investments in heating products group BDR Thermea and credit
card group SAV Credit. The firm also has an investment in safety
equipment maker Capital Safety, which KKR has agreed to buy from
Candover spin-out Arle.
Earlier on Tuesday, Electra beat analyst expectations with
an 8.5 percent increase in asset valuations to 2,225 pence for
the year to end September.
The group was the top FTSE 250 gainer with its shares up 3.6
percent at 1345 GMT.
While debt markets are hampering private equity groups'
ability to do deals and meet seller price expectations, some big
buyout firms with large pools of capital to spend are lowering
their returns targets for companies in defensive sectors with
good cash flows, Symondson said.
"They are keen on ... relatively low risk investments and
they have kept a low return against that low risk profile,"
Symondson said.
Private equity groups typically target annualised returns of
more than 20 percent. But there are indications those targets
have dipped into the teens, said chief investment partner Alex
Fortescue.
However, Electra itself has not lowered its returns
expectations and is confident of being able to find new
investments, including both equity deals and debt, he added.
"Many mid-market competitors will need to fundraise in the
next 12 to 18 months, and the early signs are that some are
finding it very tough to raise money, so we think the
competition for assets will moderate," Fortescue said.