BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sept 8 Electra Partners LLP:
* To buy The Original Bowling Company in deal valued at 91 million stg
* Has invested 51 million stg of equity in the deal alongside TOBC's management team, led by Steve Burns
* Debt facilities for the transaction have been provided by GE, Barclays and Lloyds
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year