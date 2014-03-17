BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
(Corrects stake held on Feb. 28 to 10.24 percent from 13.7 percent)
LONDON, March 17 Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in one of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra Private Equity, months after banking hefty profits on the sale of a stake in peer 3i.
Sherborne Investors, the investment vehicle run by the media-shy entrepreneur, now has an 18.39 percent stake in the company, Electra Private Equity said in a statement, up from 10.24 percent on Feb. 28, when Sherborne announced its interest.
Sherborne could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Anjuli Davies)
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets.