(Corrects stake held on Feb. 28 to 10.24 percent from 13.7 percent)

LONDON, March 17 Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in one of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra Private Equity, months after banking hefty profits on the sale of a stake in peer 3i.

Sherborne Investors, the investment vehicle run by the media-shy entrepreneur, now has an 18.39 percent stake in the company, Electra Private Equity said in a statement, up from 10.24 percent on Feb. 28, when Sherborne announced its interest.

Sherborne could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Anjuli Davies)