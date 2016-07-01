BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Says Electra Partners announces partial realisation of Allflex.
* Says Electra has received total proceeds of eur 72 million (£57 million) from redemption of preferred equity and from sale of around 28 percent of its 15 percent equity interest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.