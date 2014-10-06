* Electra shareholders reject Bramson's appointment to the
board
* Shareholders reject Ian Brindle's appt to board
* Activist Bramson had promised strategic review
LONDON, Oct 6 Shareholders in UK private equity
fund Electra have voted to reject Edward Bramson's
request to join the board, ending a standoff between the New
York-based activist investor and one of the City of London's
oldest investment funds.
Ahead of Monday's general meeting forced by Bramson,
shareholders had been deciding whether to accept a management
shake-up that would see the New York-based investor elected to
the board. Shareholders also rejected the proposed appointment
of former Sherborne chairman Ian Brindle to the board, and the
removal of non-executive director Geoffrey Cullinan.
Electra's shares fell 2.3 percent after the announcement.
Bramson's Sherborne Investors is Electra's largest
stakeholder with a 20 percent holding. Bramson had pledged a
shake-up of the fund, promising to more than double the
company's market value.
Electra, which can trace its roots back to 1935, had
rejected Bramson's advances, while shareholders had said they
had not seen specific details on how the value creation will be
achieved.
"He had no insights, no thoughts, no opinions, no plans -
nothing whatsoever," said a representative of Investec Asset
Management of Bramson's visit to the stakeholder after the floor
was opened to questions.
The saga began in February, when Sherborne first revealed
its stake in the private equity fund. In July Electra rejected a
request by Bramson to join the board and lead a strategic
review.
The suggestion that Electra required a revamp surprised some
analysts - the fund delivered an annualised return on equity of
14 percent over the 10 years to the end of March 2014, hitting
its target of between 10 and 15 percent.
Not to be deterred, Bramson submitted a September letter to
Electra shareholders, saying that a reorganisation of the
company could create more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)
of shareholder value and take the share price to around 6,000
pence each - more than double its current levels.
Electra, whose holdings range from holiday parks operator
Park Resorts to retailer Hotter Shoes, promised a "forceful
response". Its board presented a united front a few days later,
recommending that shareholders vote against the resolutions.
Bramson's letter said the six-strong board of non-executive
directors - which includes an ex-member of the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee and a former head of private equity
for Switzerland's UBS - was short on "commercial experience", a
charge that Electra Chairman Roger Yates subsequently told
Reuters he took as "a bit of an insult".
Two leading investor advisory groups, ISS and PIRC, also
recommended that shareholders vote against Sherborne's
proposals, with PIRC saying that it had no significant concerns
over the board's composition.
Both Electra and Sherborne had been wooing shareholders in
recent weeks. Electra investors have told Reuters that Bramson
had so far not revealed specifics of the plan, even in private
meetings. Bramson has repeatedly declined to comment to Reuters.
The case bears strong similarities to Bramson's tilt at F&C
Asset Management, another old British fund. Bramson seized
control of the firm in a bitter 2011 boardroom coup, with
similarly vague promises to turn the company around.
F&C shares surged by almost 120 percent from August 2010,
when Bramson's stake building began, to when he stepped down as
chairman in August 2013, compared with a 50 percent rise in the
FTSE Mid cap index over the same period.
Electra's shares have risen almost 4 percent since Bramson
revealed his stake on Feb. 28 this year.
