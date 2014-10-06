(Refiles to fix formatting of company instrument code)
LONDON Oct 6 Shareholders in UK private equity
fund Electra have voted to reject activist investor
Edward Bramson's request to join the board, the company said at
a general meeting on Monday.
Sherborne Investors, Bramson's investment vehicle and
Electra's largest shareholder, had forced the meeting in an
attempt to instigate a strategic review. The board also rejected
the proposed appointment of former Sherborne chairman Ian
Brindle to the board, and the removal of non-executive director
Geoffrey Cullinan.
Bramson declined to comment on the results of the vote.
(Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by Louise Heavens)