* Interim findings of strategic review prompt changes
* Seeks CFO, to appoint new non-executive directors
* Serves notice on investment manager Electra Partners
By Simon Jessop and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 26 Electra Private Equity
on Thursday appointed activist investor Edward Bramson as
interim chief executive and served notice on its investment
manager Electra Partners, as part of an ongoing review.
Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors investment
vehicle is the biggest shareholder in Electra, fought a long and
bitter campaign to join Electra's board as part of a plan to
overhaul one of Britain's oldest private equity firms.
He won that battle in late November by getting a seat on the
board, which opened the way for a root-and-branch review of
Electra's operations.
Bramson has criticised Electra for a lack of openness and
has said there is more value to be found in the company's
portfolio, which includes the restaurant chain TGI Fridays in
Britain.
Bramson's company Sherborne also criticised the relationship
between Electra Partners, the fund manager which oversees its
investments, and its main client Electra Private Equity, arguing
that sound principles of corporate governance demanded that an
investment trust's board and its fund manager operate at arm's
length.
Electra has given Electra Partners 12 months' notice of its
intention to terminate their tie-up to give the board
flexibility to any make potential changes resulting from the
review, which is due to be completed by the autumn.
"The changes announced today are designed to strengthen the
corporate governance of the company and provide the board with
the necessary support to undertake its detailed review of
strategy and structure," Neil Johnson, chairman of Electra
Private Equity, said.
"The decision to serve notice to Electra Partners is a
pragmatic step that will allow the board to act on any specific
recommendations of the review in a more timely way."
Electra Partners said it was surprised and disappointed
about the decision, citing its excellent returns over the long
term.
"We are proud of our exceptional performance record," Alex
Fortescue, managing partner of Electra Partners, said. He said
he expected the firm to continue to thrive with access to
significant capital resources, given it had received numerous
approaches from other potential investors.
Electra said Electra Partners would continue to provide the
same administrative and investment services during the notice
period, although there might be some constraints on the rate of
new investments.
Electra also left the door open for a new contract to be
signed.
As well as Bramson's appointment as interim CEO, the firm
said it would start looking for a chief financial officer. It
has also asked ex-Aviva Investors chief investment officer David
Lis and former Barclays Private Equity managing director Paul
Goodson to join the board as non-executive directors.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Jane Merriman)