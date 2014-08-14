LONDON Aug 14 UK Electra private equity plc said on Thursday its diluted net asset value per share went down by 0.1 percent to 2,910 pence in the three months to end of June 2014.

The group said that it had spent 124 million pounds on new assets over the period, including 84 million pounds in Ogier Fiduciary Services and 33 million pounds in Innovia Group.

Electra said it has realised 47 million pounds of asset disposals over the period. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, editing by William Hardy)