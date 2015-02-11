Feb 11 Electra Private Equity, one of Britain's oldest private equity firms, said it planned to return 3 percent of its annual net asset value (NAV) to investors through a cash dividend or share buybacks.

The decision was one of several financial changes Electra announced on Wednesday it would be making, following a review.

The company has not initiated any buybacks since 2008, it said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)