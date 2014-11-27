LONDON Nov 27 UK private equity firm Electra's diluted net asset value per share rose 15 percent to 3,174 pence, the company said in its full-year results on Thursday, with a record level of investments made.

During a year which saw the company fight off a string of proposals from activist investor Edward Bramson, Electra invested 410 million pounds ($648 million) and its investment portfolio reached 1.27 billion pounds. The company had a return per share of 419 pence for the year ended Sept. 30. (1 US dollar = 0.6324 British pound) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke)