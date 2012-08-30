BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian energy company
Electrabel, owned by French utility GDF Suez, has lost
13 percent of its electricity clients in the main Belgian region
of Flanders, hit by high prices, De Standaard newspaper
reported.
It has also lost 11 percent of its gas clients in the
region, the newspaper said, citing statistics from Flemish
energy regulator VREG.
Electrabel is the main operator in Belgium, which accounted
for about 13 percent of GDF Suez's 2011 revenue.
An Electrabel spokeswoman said it was correct that it had
lost clients in Flanders, but could not confirm the numbers.
VREG was not available to comment.
Electricity costs about 50 percent more in Belgium than in
neighbouring France.
Belgium is split in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking north where
two thirds of the population lives, and Wallonia, the
French-speaking south.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)