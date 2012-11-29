SYDNEY/HONG KONG Nov 29 State Grid Corp of
China is buying a 41 percent stake in unlisted South
Australian electricity supplier ElectraNet, as the Chinese
electricity giant ramps up investment in overseas assets.
State Grid, the world's largest state utility, is buying the
stake from the Queensland state government's Powerlink, the
companies said in separate statements on Thursday.
The value of the transaction was not revealed. The
Australian Financial Review, which first reported the deal, said
State Grid was paying A$500 million ($523 million).
Earlier this month, State Grid's president said the company
aimed to quadruple its overseas assets by 2020.
China's cashed-up state power groups have been scooping up
overseas assets in the past few years, with State Grid
establishing a presence in the Philippines, Brazil and Portugal.
State Grid had invested more than $5 billion overseas, where
its assets are now worth about $8 billion, company president Liu
Zhenya said earlier this month, adding that overseas assets
yielded higher returns than domestic operations.
The Queensland government is selling assets to cut debt.
ElectraNet's other shareholders include Hastings Funds
Management, Malaysia's YTL Power Investments Ltd
and Macquarie Specialist Asset Management Ltd.
State Grid was advised by Barclays Capital