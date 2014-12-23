Dec 23 Electra Partners

* Electra Partners announces the acquisition of the UK franchise of TGI Fridays

* Electra Private Equity Plc has invested 100 mln stg of equity in the deal alongside TGI Fridays management team, led by Karen Forrester

* Debt facilities for the transaction have been provided by ICG and Barclays

* Purchase from TGI Fridays restaurants, a company owned by Sentinel Capital Partners and Triartisan Capital Partners