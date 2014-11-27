BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank
Nov 27 Electra Private Equity Plc
* FY diluted NAV per share up 15 pct to 3,174p
* Return per share (diluted) of 419 p for year
* Investment portfolio of 1.27 billion equivalent to 106 pct of net assets
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman