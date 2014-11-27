Nov 27 Electra Private Equity Investments Plc

* Asset cover at 30 september 2014: 16.2 times (2013: 14.0 times) final capital entitlement as at Aug 5, 2016.

* Believes that company will be in a position to fulfil its requirement to meet final capital entitlement to ZDP shareholders in august 2016

* Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share (55.480 000) stg for year ended 30 september

* Income 2,095, 000 stg for year ended 30 september